GSU Officer Shoots Two Colleagues, Takes Own Life

A police officer shot and wounded two of his colleagues before turning gun on himself during a General Service Unit (GSU) change over exercise.

The officer stationed at Chepchoina camp in Endebess Sub-county died instantly from his bullet wounds.

His two coworkers; Benard Saitoti Salunya and Evans Kioko Muli, were rushed to the hospital for treatment after suffering bullet wounds to the face.

The motive for the shooting, according to Endebess police chief Salesioh Murithi, is still unknown as the three did not argue prior to the unfortunate incident.

The deceased is said to have shot himself in the lower jaw and the bullet exited through the forehead, killing him on the spot.

Muriithi does believe, though, that the cop was dealing with some mental issues.

“We are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting. The injured officers have been rushed to Anderson Hospital-SUAM for treatment,” he said.

A probe into the incident has been launched.

In April, Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai said at least 2,000 officers were unfit to serve.

This was after medical examinations were conducted on all police officers.

“We have subjected all the officers [to medical examination], and to our surprise, we got a big number [of mentally-disturbed police officers]. We isolated almost 2,000 police officers who are unfit to do their law enforcement work,” he said.

A National Police Service survey on mental status of police officers showed that at least 12,000 police officers are facing mental health challenges out of work-related issues.

The survey released in January indicated that between 12 and 13 per cent of officers have mental issues.

NPSC chief executive Joseph Onyango said the figures were a reflection of a global trend.

“The mental cases out of the recent assessment is almost trending towards the figure of 12 to 13 per cent of the total population of the officers. It’s trending toward the global figures,” Onyango said.

He stated that they were concentrating their efforts on dealing with the threat, which was wreaking havoc on officers’ performance and is on the rise.

There are 110,000 police officers in the country.

