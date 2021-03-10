GSU Officer Shoots Self After Opening Fire On Colleagues

A General Service Unit officer based at Chepchoina Camp, Trans Nzoia on Tuesday evening randomly shot his two colleagues and later taking his own life.

The deceased officer has been identified as constable Paul Kuria Kinyanjui.

Kuria shot himself through the lower jaw using his AK47 rifle, killing himself on the spot. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but the officers had earlier on in the day been informed of a planned changeover.

Kuria is said to have opened fire on his colleagues shooting them in their lower cheeks.

The injured officers are in stable condition and have since been airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

“He suddenly shot randomly injuring the two as others took cover. We don’t know the motive,” a senior officer told a local daily.

Read: Scare As Police Shoot Driver At Embu Road Block

A probe into the matter has been launched.

In 2020, Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai launched a new programme dubbed “Muamko Mpya-Healing the Uniform Initiative”.

The programme was started as a way of supporting officers with psychological issues especially those exposed to traumatic experiences and in need of healing.

“The ultimate goal of the initiative is to provide officers with knowledge, tools and a framework to assist them to support each other while handling traumatic situations,” IG Mutyambai said.

“They encounter most of these situations on personal and professional levels.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu