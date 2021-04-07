GSU Officer Attached to CS Matiang’i’s Office Kills Wife, Turns Gun on Self

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s office has died in a shooting incident.

In a statement, Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai said officer Hudson Wakise shot his wife, Pauline Wakasa who was a traffic officer attached to Kilimani Police Station on Tuesday at around 5 pm.

According to the IG, preliminary reports show that theirs was a domestic squabble.

Wakise fatally shot Wakasa before turning the gun on himself, the IG said.

PRESS STATEMENT TRAGIC DEATH OF TWO POLICE OFFICERS pic.twitter.com/xsWQo8ewKS — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 7, 2021

“Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka,” said Mutyambai.

The Nation however indicates that the deceased persons lived together at the GSU Camp but Wakise moved out last Saturday.

More follows

