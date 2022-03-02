GSU Graduates in Viral Video Out of Dreaded Magadi Camp, Sent on Leave

Following completion of a three-month retraining course at a training camp in Magadi, Kajiado County, twenty-three General Service Unit (GSU) officers who were captured on camera last year making “irresponsible and reckless remarks” after their graduation have been sent on leave.

On December 10, the policemen were among 2,502 constables who graduated from the National Police Training College in Embakasi B Campus.

In the 30-second video, the overly excited young officers, bragged about how they would deal with the public harshly.

The officers were summoned after the passing out parade presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and informed of the decision to go back to training the day after.

In a statement issued by the National Police Service (NPS) termed the remarks as irresponsible and reckless.

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behavior portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS,” NPS said.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens…An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident.”

