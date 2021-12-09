GSU Graduates In Viral Video In Trouble Over ‘Irresponsible, Reckless’ Remarks

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned the behaviour portrayed by some of the newly graduated General Service Unit (GSU) officers in a video that went viral on social media Wednesday.

In the 30-second video, the overly excited young recruits are heard bragging that they “are coming out” and that this was the “bad squad in red beret.”

A section of Kenyans termed their remarks as threats to the general public.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, NPS termed the remarks as irresponsible and reckless, adding that appropriate measures will be taken against the officers.

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS,” NPS said.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens.”

The police service urged members of the public to remain calm as an internal review begins.

“The oath of allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service. The remarks as made in the clip are therefore regrettable and stand condemned. An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident,” NPS added.

“GSU is renown for its focused training aimed at producing highly disciplined and responsible officers.”

The officers in question were among 2,502 new cops who were incorporated into the service on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the passing out parade held at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus in Nairobi.

These deranged men who the National Police Service wants to release to the Public for service as GSU officers are mentally unfit or are uniformed criminals. Questions must be asked on how they were recruited, who trained them, and why they should be let loose with rifles? ^POLSK. pic.twitter.com/OQSIkBu3xK — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) December 8, 2021

