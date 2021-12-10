in NEWS

GSU Graduates In Controversial Video Back To Dreaded Magadi Camp For Re-training

Recent GSU graduates

New GSU graduates captured in a viral video making reckless remarks have been sent back to training following concerns from a section of members of the public.

In the 30-second video, the overly excited young officers, who graduated on Wednesday, December 8, bragged how they would deal with the public harshly.

The group’s squadron comprising 23 officers has been banished to the dreaded Magadi Field Training camp for another training as punishment for their actions.

The officers were summoned after the Wednesday passing out parade presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and informed of the decision on Thursday.

They were among 2,502 new cops who were incorporated into the service after completing their nine-month training meant to test their endurance.

All the other graduates have been deployed to their new workstations.

The latest comes two days after the National Police Service condemned the officers’ behavior.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, NPS termed the remarks as irresponsible and reckless, further promising disciplinary action against the officers.

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS,” NPS said.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens…An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident.”

GSU graduates

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

