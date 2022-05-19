GSU Cadet Drowns During Swimming Training In Embakasi

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer drowned on Wednesday during a swimming training session at the GSU Training School in Embakasi, Nairobi.

According to a police report seen by this writer, Wycliffe Geresa, 37, was taking a swimming lesson with other cadets on Wednesday afternoon when he sunk into the pool.

He was rescued by the swimming pool attendant and rushed to Riara Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

“Today the 18/05/2022 at around 16.30 hrs his course men NCO’s special SOP course were having a swimming lesson when one cadet namely No. 89639 C/IP Wycliff Geresa Kisii male adult aged 37 years who was swimming with other cadets sunk into the swimming pool,” the report reads.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kenyatta University morgue awaiting autopsy.

