Grisly Accident in Katangini, Kitui County Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

Police Vehicle [Image/File]

An early morning grisly accident in Katangini, Kitui county has left three people dead and several others nursing serious injuries.

Reports by witnesses at the scene reveal that a personal car rammed into a lorry that was transporting sand.

Three have been confirmed dead while two others have sustained serious injuries. They have been taken to Kitui County Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary.

The cause of the accident has been linked to the foggy weather although more investigations into the same have commenced.

More to follow:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

