Grisly Accident in Katangini, Kitui County Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

An early morning grisly accident in Katangini, Kitui county has left three people dead and several others nursing serious injuries.

Reports by witnesses at the scene reveal that a personal car rammed into a lorry that was transporting sand.

3 people have been killed and several others injured in a grisly road accident at Katangini area, along Kabati-Thika road after their vehicle hit from behind a lorry ferrying sand. pic.twitter.com/FydnmAOWfg — Nzau Terry (@TerryNzau) January 14, 2022

Three have been confirmed dead while two others have sustained serious injuries. They have been taken to Kitui County Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary.

The cause of the accident has been linked to the foggy weather although more investigations into the same have commenced.

More to follow:

