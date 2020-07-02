Grief-stricken Kinangop Residents Bury Four Children Killed By Mother (Photos)

Kinangop residents were grief striken as they laid to rest four children allegedly poisoned and strangled by their mother on Friday.

The four minors, Melody Warigia (8 years), Willy Macharia (6 years), Samantha Njeri (4 years) and Whitney Nyambura (2 years), were laid to rest in a mass grave.

Their eulogies were brief. The one page eulogy read in part, “The late met her death on the night of Friday, June 26 under unclear circumstances, shine all the way in the land of the living untill we meet again, rest in peace.”

Their mother, Beatrice Mwende who is currently in custody, blamed her actions on evil spirits and her ex-lover.

While appearing before Naivasha Senior Resident magistrate Yusuf Baraza on Monday, the 42 year old Mathematics teacher begged for leniency but stated that she was ready to go to jail.

According to the suspect, her ex-boyfriend whom she parted ways with last year, had been ordering her to do ‘queer’ things.

She claimed that on the 26th of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits which she was not in control of.

After committing the heinous act, Mwende told the court that she later went to look for the ex-boyfriend who works in Naivasha town but did not find him at home. She claims she left him a letter.

On Sunday, police released a letter addressed to her eldest son, Alex, explaining circumstances that forced her to commit the heinous crime.

Alex was away with his younger brother Bravo when their mother killed their siblings.

In the emotional note, Mwende detailed that she killed the four, despite loving them dearly, “to cut off the generation link from their family”.

She noted that financial challenges and a bitter love story pushed her to cut short the lives of her children.

Mwende wrote that she learnt that her “evil” ex-boyfriend was involved with another woman (Sugar Mommy) and that the man’s property belonged to the woman, a reason why she left him.

“It’s painful to bring up a child all knowing what a hard life awaits them. I love them so so much not to see them suffer, ” the note read in part.

“If only I had a stable job, I would have not killed your siblings.”

The case will be heard on July 6, 2020.

