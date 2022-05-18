Green Park Bus Terminus Set to Open its Gates for Matatus Next Week

Green Park Bus Terminus will commence operations on Tuesday, May 24, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced.

In a public notice last night, NMS said the operations will be rolled out in phases.

All Public Service Vehicle (PSVs) plying Ngong’ Road and Argwings Kodhek Road picking and dropping passengers at the terminus starting May 24.

After three days, NMS will open the facility to all PSVs plying Lang’ata road.

“Starting 27th May 2022, all PSVs plying Lang’ata road will pick and drop passengers at the Green Park Bus Terminal,” NMS said.

The modern multimillion project was initiated to decongest the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

According to the NMS leadership, Boda Bodas and taxis will use a tarmacked designated area within the terminus.

The facility has sections where commuters can sit while waiting for matatus.

The terminus is expected to accommodate up to a maximum of 350 matatus at any given time, while processing 1,000 PSVs per hour and 20,000 per day.

The Green Park terminus last year welcomed applications from business people with a view of hosting various amenities including a dispensary, supermarket and restaurant.

