Grandmother of Slain Kianjokoma Brothers Dies from Stress – Family

The family of the slain Kianjokoma brothers has been hit by another tragedy just two weeks after they buried the two.

The family said on Tuesday that the boys’ grandmother succumbed to high blood pressure caused by depression after learning of her grandsons’ deaths.

In an interview with the Standard, Felix Nthiga, the uncle and family spokesperson, said Gladys Embu was close to the boys and went mute when she learnt of the boys’ demise.

She died at the age of 94.

“She was the only surviving grandmother and was very close to the boys. She was a strong woman but after the deaths, she would come to the homestead and never speak to anyone,” said Nthiga.

The family, Nthiga said, is devastated and is now focused on giving the matriarchy a decent send off before shifting focus to seek justice for the slain brothers.

Read: IG Mutyambai Says Cops Linked to Death of Kianjokoma Brothers Suspended as Probe Completed

Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19, were found dead at Embu mortuary after they went missing.

The brothers had earlier been arrested by police from Manyatta Police Station at Kianjokoma shopping centre for allegedly flouting curfew rules.

It’s alleged that the two brothers were beaten up by the police before they were ferried to an unknown place.

Read Also: Embu Brothers: Witness Recalls Seeing Cops Assault Duo

Six officers from the station were arrested and interdicted over the deaths with the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approving murder charges against them.

The six were arraigned in court and detained for 14 days pending conclusion of investigations into the incident.

Haji also recommended the suspension of two senior officers who were attached to Embu North Sub-county at the time of the incident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...