Grandchildren Of Jade Collection Entrepreneur Sue For A Share Of The Ksh7 Billion Empire

The grandchildren of Jade Collections entrepreneur Mzee Samwel Mburu have sued him in a bid to get a share of the Ksh7 billion business empire.

The grandchildren, Kevin Wakaimba and Ivan Wakaimba, have petitioned Justice Stephen Githinji to compel the grandfather to include them in sharing the empire.

The empire entails several flats, business premises, hundreds of acres of land in Rift Valley and developed prime plots across the country in towns like Nakuru, Eldoret and Nairobi.

The two say they have not cleared their college and university fees, one of the reasons they want the wealth owned by their patriarch.

Read: Jade Collections Opens New Branch In Nairobi’s Westlands

In court disclosures, Kevin, who was pursuing a degree course in Film production in South Africa, said he terminated his course due to lack of fees while Ivan, who was studying aviation in Malindi, was sent home for lack of fees.

The averred that their father, Sammy Wakaimba, passed on 31 years ago in a road accident, and since then their grandfather has been discriminating against them.

They also said that they were evicted from their late father’s multimillion-shilling 100-acre flower farm in the outskirts of Eldoret town where he was buried.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu