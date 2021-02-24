Graft Cases Against Governor Obado, Others To Be Heard In Nairobi

The graft case involving Migori County Governor Okoth Obado and others will be heard and determined in Nairobi, the court has ruled.

In a ruling by Justice James Wakiaga today, February 24, 2020, the application by one of the governor’s co-accused to have the case tried in Migori has been dismissed.

For instance, the court cited that since the application to have the case transferred and tried in Migori was only done by one person, it concluded that the other accused persons were comfortable with it being heard in Nairobi.

Last year, Obado was arrested and released on Sh8.75 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond in Sh73.4 million graft case.

In a ruling by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi Obado was barred from accessing the Migori County office until the case is heard and concluded.

The magistrate also granted Obado’s children, who are also facing graft charges, bail as follows: Achola Okoth (Sh2.5million), Scarlet Susan Okoth (Sh3million), Jerry Zachary Okoth and Everline Adhiambo Zachary Sh2million each.

Other suspects in the case said to be Obado’s proxies were granted cash bail ranging from Sh2 million to Sh8.25 million. They denied all the charges and were ordered to deposit their passports in court.

