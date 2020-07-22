Grace Wakhungu’s Plea To Seek Treatment Rejected

The High Court has declined to release Grace Wakhungu to seek medical attention until her bail application in the maize scam case is heard and determined.

In a ruling by Justice John Onyiengo, the issues pertaining to Ms Wakhungu’s poor health will be mentioned on August 7, 2020, when the bail application is expected to be heard.

According to Nation, Ms Wakhungu through her lawyer Senior Counsel Paul Muite had indicated that her health was continuously deteriorating due to old age as she turns 80 in two weeks.

“My client’s plea is that she be heard early next week if the court can’t hear the matter today because of her state of health. She requests to be examined by a government doctor in the presence of her own doctor,” Muite said during a virtual proceeding.

Read: How Grace Wakhungu Managed To Raise Ksh500 Million In Just 2 Hours To Escape Jail Term

The plea was opposed by the State Counsel Alexander Muteti who termed it a fishing expedition and further added that the State would be opposing the bail application.

“The issue of her being unwell never arose at the trial court or during the sentencing. We oppose granting the prayer sought. COVID-19 situation is in and outside the prison. In prison she can be isolated just like in her home,” said Mr Muteti.

Ms Wakhungu was sentenced alongside Sirisia MP John Waluke in the Sh314 million maize scam and were fined Sh700 million and Sh721 million respectively.

Read Also: State To Monitor Contributions To Sirisia MP John Waluke’s Sh1 Billion Fine

The case dates back to August 2004 when Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd was awarded a Sh778 million tender to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize.

The company then was known to be owned by the late businessman Jacob Juma, who was the only director known publicly.

From the contract, the company was to receive Sh19,465 per tonne for the maize that was to be imported from Ethiopia. The company received Sh297 million from NCPB as compensation for breach of contract.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu