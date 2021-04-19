Grace Nyambura Njeri Arrested after Man Fatally Stabbed in Kiambu

Police are holding a woman over the heinous murder of a 35-year-old man in Tigoni, Kiambu County, on Saturday night.

Grace Nyambura Njeri, a prime suspect in the murder, is reported to have stabbed her victim Peter Maina Kasera, several times on his chest, in a scuffle outside Maina’s rented house at Kwambuzi-Kiboko area.

Njeri was arrested on Sunday with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying that a search for the murder weapon is ongoing.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating the suspected murder of yet another 32-year-old man, who was found dead by the roadside, within the same locality of Tigoni, in Muna area.

According to the DCI, the body of the deceased, Duncan Kavucho Lugulu, was found with deep fresh wounds on the forehead and bruises on his chest, 15 minutes before the earlier incident was reported.

Detectives investigating the case are working towards establishing the motive behind his death and the possibility of its relation to the first incident.

“Should you have any information that may assist us in the investigation of this case, talk to us anonymously through 0800 722 203. #FichuaKwaDCI Usiogope!!” DCI tweeted.

