TV Girl Grace Msalame Recounts Diagnosis With Fibroids, Difficult Journey To Recovery

TV girl Grace Msalame popularly known as Sowairina is among the few celebrities who live their lives in private and only share what they want to feed the public.

She recently recounted a hard time in her life where she was diagnosed with fibroids, and difficult journey to recovery.

Through an Instagram post, the media personality shared the pictures after undergoing a myomectomy last year, and the only time she was allowed to go out and get some sun.

“On this date last year 2018, my first walk outside to get some Sun after a myomectomy procedure to remove fibroids. I can’t describe how difficult, painful & long the recovery process was. I Can’t even equate it to a CS, but a year later I am truly grateful because I’m back to a semblance of normalcy,” she captioned.

The mother of twin girls also narrated that she was relieved she would be spending the December festivities while healed and not in a dark place as last year, adding that the recovery story has been a hectic one.

She stated that she narrated her story to shed light on the various struggles that women go through and encourage other people in similar situations to take heart and push on.

“Thank you all for your feedback on my previous post, the end of 2018 may have been difficult but His Grace is always sufficient. Looking forward to Christmas with even more zeal this year,” she wrote.

For the last couple of weeks, different Kenyan celebrities have come out and expressed their different struggles and recounted instances that led them into depression.

The move, as narrated by them is to make everyone live their lives to their fulfillment and show people that they were humans too who go through the same struggles as any other, hence no need for the pressures in life.

