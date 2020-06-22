TV Girl Grace Msalame Expecting Third Child, Showcases Baby Bump

TV girl Grace Msalame popularly known as Sowairina is six months pregnant and expecting her third child.

Taking to Instagram, the bubbly tv queen showcased her baby bump in a new photo with the caption, “6months later… Now quite visible all over my face & obvious belly so hello soon to be mom of three.”

She hinted that she could not hide it anymore since it was obvious.

Although it is not clear who the father of the unborn child is, different celebrities took to social media to congratulate her and wish her a safe journey to delivery.

“Aaaaaaaw CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! Yaaaaay!!!!!!!,” wrote an excited Betty Kyallo.

Msalame shares twin girls with media personality Paul Ndichu who is currently married to Eva Momanyi and the two also share a daughter.

In an incident last year November, the Unscripted with Grace host recounted a hard time in her life where she was diagnosed with fibroids and the difficult journey to recovery afterwards.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures after undergoing a myomectomy last year, and the only time she was allowed to go out and get some sun.

“On this date last year 2018, my first walk outside to get some Sun after a myomectomy procedure to remove fibroids. I can’t describe how difficult, painful & long the recovery process was. I Can’t even equate it to a CS, but a year later I am truly grateful because I’m back to a semblance of normalcy,” she captioned.

