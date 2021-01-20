Grace Kuria’s Next Job Revealed After KTN Exit

KTN News and KTN Home news presenter Grace Kuria on Sunday announced her exit from the Standard Media Group, raising speculations on her next move.

Kahawa Tungu can now authoritatively report that Ms Kuria is headed to Chinese broadcaster CGTN News, where she will undertake a similar role.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you to God, thank you to my family, thank you to Standard (Media) Group management, thank you to you (viewers), and to my colleagues for the love, the criticism (and) encouragement. Kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home,” she said on Sunday.

On KTN Home and KTN News, Ms Kuria has been hosting Beyond the Scars show and also doubling up as a TV Reporter at KTN News. Ms Kuria first joined K24 as a camera operator after graduating from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). Later on, she became a features reporter. She left K24 in 2019 to join KTN News, where she has been working as a TV host, news anchor and a reporter. Besides working as a journalist, she is an emcee and voice-over artist.