Grace Kuria Leaves CGTN Months After Joining Broadcaster

Media personality Grace Kuria has left Chinese broadcasting giant, China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa.

Kuria who joined the media house seven months ago said she was leaving with “greater insight on digital media”.

“Some personal news! Today, I leave CGTN Africa a better person than I was months ago, with greater insight on digital media,” she tweeted.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity. Excited about the next phase of my career. God takes all the glory.”

Prior to working with CGTN, Kuria had been working with Standard Group’s KTN.

She announced her exit on January 17 saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you to God, thank you to my family, thank you to Standard (Media) Group management, thank you to you (viewers), and to my colleagues for the love, the criticism (and) encouragement. Kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home.”

She hosted the “Beyond the Scars” show and doubled up as a TV Reporter at KTN News.

Kuria first joined K24 as a camera operator after graduating from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). Later on, she became a features reporter.

She left K24 in 2019 to join KTN News, where she had been working as a TV host, news anchor and a reporter.

Besides working as a journalist, she is an emcee and voice-over artist.

