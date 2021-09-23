Grace Kuria Joins BBC Days After Announcing Exit from CGTN

Media personality Grace Kuria has announced that she is joining BBC just a few days after announcing her departure from Chinese broadcasting giant, China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa.

“Not by power, not by might, But by the Spirit of the living God, Anything is possible, Bigger than we used to be, We have moved, I say we have moved,” Grace announced via Twitter.

Kuria joined CGTN seven months ago before leaving last week. She said she was leaving with “greater insight on digital media”.

Prior to working with CGTN, Kuria had been working with Standard Group’s KTN.

She left KTN on January 17 saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you to God, thank you to my family, thank you to Standard (Media) Group management, thank you to you (viewers), and to my colleagues for the love, the criticism (and) encouragement. Kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home.”

She hosted the “Beyond the Scars” show and doubled up as a TV Reporter at KTN News.

Kuria first joined K24 as a camera operator after graduating from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). Later on, she became a features reporter.

She left K24 in 2019 to join KTN News, where she had been working as a TV host, news anchor and a reporter.

Besides working as a journalist, she is an emcee and voice-over artist.

