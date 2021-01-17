Grace Kuria Exits KTN News

KTN News and KTN Home presenter Grace Kuria has left the Standard Media Group.

Ms Kuria announced her move during her last bulletin on KTN News on Sunday, January 17, 2021, without revealing where she was headed next.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you to God, thank you to my family, thank you to Standard (Media) Group management, thank you to you (viewers), and to my colleagues for the love, the criticism (and) encouragement. Kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home,” she said.

Kilicho na mwanzo, kina mwisho.

Thank you🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/aSGMxXwxPX — Grace Kuria (@GraceKuriaKE) January 17, 2021

On KTN Home and KTN News, Ms Kuria has been hosting Beyond the Scars show and also doubling up as a TV Reporter at KTN News.

Ms Kuria first joined K24 as a camera operator after graduating from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). Later on, she became a features reporter.

She left K24 in 2019 to join KTN News, where she has been working as a TV host, news anchor and a reporter.

Besides working as a journalist, she is an emcee and voice-over artist.

