Gov’t Yet To Distribute Some Of Jack Ma Medical Supplies

Some of the medical supplies donated by Chinese business magnate Jack Ma to Kenya have never been distributed months after the consignment arrived in the country to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

This is despite reports that a private facility benefitted from the donation meant to benefit public health facilities in the country fight the Covid-19 menace.

Local media reports indicate that 12 positive airway pressure (PAP) kits that arrived in the country on March 24 are yet to be distributed. PAP is a mode of respiratory ventilation to assist a patient with breathing difficulties.

Out of 81 infrared thermometers that arrived in the country, only 24 have been distributed. This is according to a document by the Ministry of health titled ‘Jack Ma Allocation May 2020’.

According to Nation, Amref Laboratory is the only non-governmental lab that benefitted from the donation.

Read: Somalia Jails Senior Health Officials For Misappropriation Of COVID-19 Funds

Amref reportedly received 384 detection kits and 3000 extraction swabs. Additionally, it got 3,984 surgical masks and 189 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The organization’s Chief Executive Officer Githinji Gitahi confirmed to the local media that Amref has received 1,000 kits in several batches which they are still using.

“We received the kits because we are an approved lab to test for government. The samples we have tested comes from Kemri,” said Dr Gitahi.

Read Also: Kemsa On The Spot For Procuring PPEs At Double Market Price

Other laboratories like Kemri molecular lab for biology in Nairobi and Alupe got 2,304 detection kits and 2,304 extraction kits for manual kits. This is despite the fact that they are fully automated.

Other labs listed didn’t get any supplies as they could not use manual kits.

Government investigative agencies are probing claims that part of the donation from Jack Ma was sold to benefit selfish government officials.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu