PS Kamau Says Gov’t Won’t Recognise ICJ Ruling on Kenya-Somalia Maritime Case

Kenya won’t recognise a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime case with Somalia, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has disclosed.

The ruling on the ongoing case is expected on Tuesday next week.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Friday, PS Kamau said the Kenyan government won’t abide by the findings and declarations by the court.

The PS argued that the court lacks jurisdiction to determine the matter.

According to Kamau, the court has shown open bias in the matter hence unsuitable to resolve the conflict.

The PS was flanked by his Defence counterpart Ibrahim Mohamed, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Ogola and Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.

Read: Kenya Set To Auction Lamu Oil Blocks In A Year’s Time

Kenya and Somalia have been in a dispute over which direction the two countries’ border extends into the Indian Ocean.

According to Somalia, the maritime boundary should continue on in the same direction as the land border’s southeasterly path.

On the other hand, Kenya believes that the border should take a roughly 45-degree turn at the shoreline and run in a latitudinal line.

Also Read: Gov’t Asks Somalia To Desist From Dragging Kenya Into Its Domestic Issues

The case was filed at ICJ on August 28, 2014, by Somali, The country argues that diplomatic negotiations have failed to resolve the disagreement.

In March this year, Kenya pulled out the case after ICJ declined its request to postpone the case for a fourth time.

Kenya had in January petitioned the Court to postpone the public hearings as it protested a missing map crucial to its case.

Also Read: New Twist as Kenya Withdraws from ICJ Maritime Border Case with Somalia

Kenya also objected to proceedings via video link, arguing that the Covid-19 pandemic has frustrated its preparations for the case and insisting only in-person hearings would guarantee a level playing field.

“Kenya will be unable to defend itself fairly, fully and transparently if the scheduled hearing proceeded by video link,” Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki said in a letter to ICJ dated January 28.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...