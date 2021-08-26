in NEWS

Gov’t Withdraws GSU Officers Guarding DP William Ruto’s Karen Residence

William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto [Photo/Courtesy]

The government has withdrawn general service unit (GSU) officers guarding Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence, and in their place instituted officers from the Administration Police.

According to reports, some of the recalled GSU officers have been reassigned to the President’s team.

The officers have been given until the end of business day to exit the residence of the second-in-command.

Some politicians allied to DP Ruto claimed that the officers had been totally been withdrawn and that there was no replacement.

“DP Ruto’s security has been withdrawn few days after the president asked him to resign. So, we have sunk this low?” tweeted nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

It is not yet clear what necessitated the move, but recent differences between the DP and President Uhuru Kenyatta could have sparked the move.

Written by Francis Muli

Follow me on Twitter @francismuli_. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

