Gov’t Warns Politicians Over Rising Tension After Fatal Chaos At Ruto Function

The government has issued a cautionary statement against politicians amid rising political temperatures in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Security Advisory Council chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua accused politicians of inciting the youth.

“NSAC noted that the country is experiencing growing political tension that is creating division and pitting sections of politicians and their supporters against perceived opponents. This situation is increasingly polarizing the country along ethno-political lines, and therefore undermining national cohesion, peace and security and derailing our transformative economic agenda, ” said Kinyua.

“This disregard of the law has triggered violent confrontations among different groupings, thus threatening national security.”

Kinyua seemed to refer to recent chaos witnessed in Kenol town in Murang’a county where two people died and several others injured after rival groups clashed moments before Deputy President William Ruto arrived in the region for a church function.

Police have linked Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome to the violence. The two leaders are accused of mobilising goons to cause mayhem.

Following the Sunday chaos and several other incidents witnessed in the country over the recent past, Kinyua said that the council resolved that leaders intending to hold a public gathering must notify the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of such intent 3-14 days before gathering.

The leaders will be required to be present at such a meeting and help police in maintaining order.

“They bind themselves of being peaceful and non-violent,” Kinyua said.

People attending the meetings will also be required to be non-violent with the media also asked to be responsible for the content they broadcast.

Kinyua urged Kenyans to respect freedom of expression of other people and not propagate socio-economic strife.

“All that address a meeting be bound to legal obligations,” he added.

