Gov’t Warns Kenyans Over Brokers Fleecing Passport Applicants

The government has warned members of the public against engaging brokers in an attempt to skip the e-citizen appointment system while seeking passport services.

In a statement on Thursday, Immigration Department Director General Alexandar Muteshi said the government will not process documents of individuals found contravening the directive.

“The public is strongly advised to avoid engaging brokers who use unorthodox means to attempt to bypass the e-citizen appointment system. We have in place measures in to detect these attempts and no service will be rendered to such cases,” said Muteshi.

Cases of Kenyans using brokers to get passports quickly are common in Kenya with insiders said to play a key role in the vice.

The normal process of obtaining a passport takes about two weeks once an applicant submits their application forms physically at the Immigration offices.

However, some unscrupulous Kenyans demand a ‘fee’ to expedite the process.

Muteshi urged Kenyans with urgent need of passports to visit the department’s special desk instead of falling prey to the fraud.

“The Directorate of Immigration Services has a Special Desk (Counter 16) at Nyayo House, Ground Floor to address urgent and emergency passport application cases,” he said.

Individuals who need to travel abroad to seek medical attention, those who need to travel to school abroad with short notice and employees who need to return to work will be given priority.

Persons on official assignments will also be given priority.

“Passport applicants may present their requests for rescheduling appointments for biometrics as well as fast tracking issuance of passports at the special desk provided that they attach documentary evidence,” he added.

“We remind the public that passport services are accessed strictly by appointment which is booked on the e-citizen portal during the online application process. Applicants may also contact us through our passport hotline: +254-110-922-065 or email:info@immigration.go.ke for assistance.”

