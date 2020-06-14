IF the Gov’t Wants To Save Waiguru, Senate Can Do Nothing – Kipchumba Murkomen

The Senate might not have the final say in the Anne Waiguru impeachment case, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and immediate former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

According to Murkomen, however much effort they make as senators, the government and ‘Capitol Hill’ will make the final decision.

“If Govt wants to save Waiguru regardless of the facts,then she will he saved.If govt&Capitol Hill dry cleaners combine forces then Senate will do NOTHING .A few of us will makes some noise,quote the Constitution&our DC will rule us out of order&declare her Mweupe kama pamba,” he tweeted.

Kipchumba who was tasked with driving government agenda in the Senate until last month could be speaking from experience.

Yesterday, it was alleged that the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata texted Jubilee affiliated senators to oppose the impeachment motion to support ‘the President’s position’.

Waiguru was impeached last week over allegations of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru, while four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Mutira Ward MCA David Kinyua where Waiguru is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The governor is also accused of using her office to improperly confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid for travel allowances by way of imprests amounting to Ksh10.6 million yet she did not travel.

