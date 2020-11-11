Gov’t To Use Ksh5 Billion To Acquire Nairobi’s Railways Club

The government has already transferred Ksh5 billion to the National Land Commission (NLC) for the acquisition of Nairobi’s Railways Club.

The land will be used for the expansion of Uhuru Highway to give way for construction of Nairobi Expressway from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Rironi.

“The Treasury has confirmed that the money is available and that the NLC is finalising the valuation for the compulsory acquisition of Railways Club land,” said Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The land will also be used to construct a passenger terminal for matatus coming through Machakos and Lang’ata roads.

In a Gazette Notice dated March 12, 2020, NLC gave a list of parcels of land that will be compulsorily acquired including Doshi Steel and Simba Colt’s lands.

“In pursuance of the Land Act, 2012, part VIII, the National Land Commission on behalf of Kenya National Highways Authority gives notice that the Government intends to acquire the parcels of land for the construction of Nairobi Expressway Road Project,” the notice read in part.

Other land owners and companies that will be affected include Prime Inter Africa Company Limited, Kenya Polytechnic (Technical University of Kenya), NextGen Mall, University of Nairobi and Soyonin Farm Limited among others.

In October 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the construction of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-James Gichuru road Express way project, officially named the Nairobi Expressway.

The 27Km road, which is set to ease traffic congestion on Mombasa road, will cost at least Ksh65 billion, translating to Ksh2.41 billion per kilometre.

The project will be undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The Government of Kenya (GOK) is expected to shoulder 25 percent of costs with the Chinese government providing for the majority chunk of capital expenditure.

To use the road, saloon cars will pay a fee of Ksh6 per kilometre, which would translate to Ksh162 while trucks with four or more axles will pay Ksh30 per kilometre, which could as much as Ksh800.

The road will be handed over to the Kenyan government in 2049, after China has minted a cool Ksh102 billion through toll charges.

The government was seeking Ksh10 billion funding to cater for the additional unplanned land compensation claims.

