Gov’t Unable To Account For Ksh176 Million Meant For IDPs

The National Humanitarian Fund cannot account for Ksh176.6 million allegedly paid to internally displaced persons (IDPs), Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has revealed.

The Fund was not able to provide payment schedules for money disbursed in the financial year 2018/2019.

“However, supporting schedules for payments were not provided for audit review with the management indicating that the banks requested for more time to collate the data from branches that paid the IDPs,” the report by Ms Gathungu noted.

Read: DCI Probing Loss Of Billions Meant For 2007/8 Post-election Violence IDPs

In July 2019, former Auditor-General Edward Ouko revealed that Ksh2.7 billion was paid to fictitious IDPs, leaving out the genuine IDPs whom some still live in IDP camps to date.

The displaced families were forced from their homes during the violence that followed the December 2007 presidential election pitting former president Mwai Kibaki against former prime minister Raila Odinga.

An estimated 1,220 Kenyans were killed and more than 660,000 displaced when violence flared up between supporters of the rival presidential contenders after Mr Kibaki was declared winner.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu