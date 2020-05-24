Gov’t To Meet Treatment And Quarantine Costs For Covid-19 Patients, Contacts – Health CAS Aman

The government of Kenya has assured its citizens that it will meet the cost of Covid-19 treatment and quarantine for all those who test positive and their contacts in the ongoing free mass testing in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

This was revealed on Sunday by Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman during the daily Covid-19 briefing from Afya House in Nairobi.

The CAS said the move is aimed at encouraging Kenyans turn up for tests hence help in the fight against the disease.

“We are aware that this has been a concern that has led to the weakening of the fight against Covid-19 because when people feel that they will be quarantined at their own cost they do not then cooperate and present themselves and their contacts, ” Dr Aman said.

“Therefore, there is no financial concern for those who turn positive and require treatment and their contacts who will require quarantine. The costs will be met by the government. Our people should not, therefore, be afraid to come forward for testing.”

Over the recent past, many Kenyans have cited huge medical costs as the reason for not turning up for tests.

The state recently waived quarantine costs in designated facilities following public outcry.

Kenyans quarantine in the facilities were forced to pay Ksh2,000 per day. Many termed this as extortion.

The CAS revealed this as he announced that 22 people had tested positive for the contagious disease in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,108 people had been tested since the last update on Saturday.

17 of the 22 who tested positive were male while 5 were female.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 10, Mombasa 9, Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta counties one each.

At the same time, the CAS said that a 48-year-old Covid-19 patient had died in Mathare, Nairobi.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 51.

Three more patients have been discharged from hospital after making full recovery. This now brings to 303 the number of survivors in the country.

The CAS reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message that the partial lockdown and curfew in the country will only be lifted if Kenyans cooperate.

