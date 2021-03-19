Gov’t to Scale Down Operations At Passport Processing Office Over Covid-19

The government has announced plans to scale down operations at the Immigration department’s passport processing office as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, Alexander Muteshi, the Director-General Immigration Services, said the move aimed at protecting their staff and customers will lead to a reduced rate of processing passport documents.

He said those who had applied for passports will be required to book new appointments.

“Applicants who had booked appointments for submission and biometrics capture will receive SMS notifications advising them to book new appointments, ” said Muteshi.

The new directive will take effect from Monday, March 22, 2021.

Those with urgent travel have been asked to call the departments’ hotline: +254-110-922-065 for assistance.

“We regret any inconveniences caused, “he added.

The latest directive comes at a time Kenya is battling with what the health ministry has described as the third wave of the virus.

Today, Kenya recorded 28 fatalities linked to Covid-19. This is the highest number of deaths to be recorded in 24 hours since the virus was first reported in the country in March 2020.

Addressing members of the press at Afya House in Nairobi on Friday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi also reported 1,354 new cases from a sample size of 7,732 collected in the last 24 hours.

The number of fatalities now stands at 1,982 while the number of cases confirmed in the country is 118,889.

She said that the rising rate of infection is an indication that Kenyans have lowered their guard.

