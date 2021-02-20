Gov’t to Roll Out Covid-19 Digital Immunization System

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to roll out a new digital immunization records platform to be used for Covid-19 vaccination.

The system will allow pre-registration of users who will then receive details and reminders for when to get their Covid-19 vaccine. The system will then capture the users’ full records at the point of vaccination.

“After the first dose, the system will schedule you for your next dose and facility where you are supposed to go then again set a reminder,” Covid-19 Vaccine advisory taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale said.

The system will use valid identifiable documents such as your National Identification Number (ID) and the passport number.

“When Huduma Namba comes it will also be considered but the main goal is to have a dependable, mobile friendly and super-efficient system that will not only capture data both offline and online but also support deployment of the vaccine throughout the country,” Dr Akhwale assured.

The Covid-19 vaccine advisory taskforce received the demo on Thursday afternoon and is set to start training the people who will be handling the system this coming week.

The taskforce chair said the system was a creation of the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) and was owned solely by the government.

“We are still deliberating on what to call it, it’s 100 percent developed by the government with inputs and specifications from my taskforce,” Dr Akhwale told The Nation.

“The only thing remaining is the template the system will use to generate a certificate but that is being sorted then it should be ready in one or two weeks,” Mr Akhwale said.

The ICT chair also said that the government was working to address any issues in regards to data security. Kenya is set to receive at least 4,176,000 doses of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from GAVI-Covax.

