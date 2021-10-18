“Gov’t to Lift Curfew Soon,” President Uhuru Kenyatta Says

The government is considering lifting the 10pm-4am curfew as Kenyans continue to decry adverse effects on the economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday the curfew will be lifted soon.

The Head of State made the remarks while addressing Karatina residents on his way to Kirinyaga where this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held.

“In the days to come, we will look at it, I’m working, and very soon, you will hear it, I do not want to speak too early but very soon,” Uhuru responded to calls from the residents urging him to lift the curfew.

He further urged Kenyans to continue observing Covid-19 protocols saying the country is not out of the woods yet.

“You need to also protect yourself from the disease, so that when we re-open there are no more deaths, and you will be free to live as you want,” he added.

“I’m also happy to say that I’m very contented, you know why? Because, these days, you go home early and you are now multiplying, or who do you think will vote tomorrow if you don’t multiply?”

The government on October 4 extended the curfew for a further 30 days.

Speaking during the Covid-19 information portal launch, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the time will be used to vaccinate as many people as possible to allow the reopening of the economy.

The CS noted that the country has in recent weeks experienced a lower infection rate but is yet to achieve the recommended 5 percent positivity for a consistent period of 14 days.

