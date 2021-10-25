Gov’t to Hold Politicians Accountable for Supporters’ Behavior – CS Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has fired a warning shot at politicians plotting violence against their rivals as political temperatures heighten ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking to members of the press on Monday, the CS said going forward politicians will be held accountable for their supporters’ behavior.

“We need to emphasize to our leaders that they will take personal responsibility for some of the actions that they get their supporters to be involved in,” the CS said.

Matiang’i spoke after a meeting among the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) leaders and different stakeholders in the government to discuss preparation measures ahead of the 2022 elections.

He threatened to have rogue leaders barred from contesting in next year’s General Election.

“Where need be, we will be presenting both to the relevant agencies evidence and information that we have of individual political actors who are engaged in incitement and who are mobilizing groups of people to disrupt meetings,” he said.

“We will petition to the IEBC to disqualify some of these people from contesting electoral offices.”

On security matters, the CS assured members of the public that the government has put in place measures to ensure the electioneering period is peaceful.

“I want to assure Kenyans there is nothing to fear, we are ready to provide security. We have the requisite resources and the capacities we need to ensure the country remains peaceful throughout the election season,” Matiang’i added.

Commenting on the incident where Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in Busia by rowdy youth on Saturday, the CS condemned the violence saying, “No one needs anyone’s permission to go anywhere in the country as long as you are a citizen.”

The government confirmed yesterday that at least eight people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Today’s session was attended by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Samuel Kobia, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Chief Justice Martha Koome among other senior government officials.

