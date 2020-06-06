Gov’t To Gradually Start Reopening Schools Starting September 1

Learning institutions will gradually open starting Spetember 1, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

According to the president, the Health and Education ministries will with time give a way forward on how to reopen the schools.

“Following stakeholders’ consultation in the education sector, mimistry of health and education to jointly issue guidelines on a gradual return to normalcy in the education sector from September 1.

“Ministry of Education to announce new school calendar by mid-August,” he said.

Learning was disrupted in March after the index COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kenya.

Further, the head of state said, the Prof George Magoha-led ministry is expected to release the new school calendar by mid-August.

On Friday, Prof Magoha received the final draft of the Covid-19 National Education Response Committee.

“A child who is at home and alive is better than one who tried to do exams and died,” Magoha said.

The committee led by KICD council chairperson Sara Ruto advised that the schools, universities and colleges reopen in September.

The team also held that the national examinations – KCSE and KCPE – be rescheduled from November to February 2020 .

The CS also hit out at parents after the number of teen pregnancies shot during the pandemic.

“If you have no time to look after your child, then perhaps you have no business creating a child. Spend time with your child,” he said.

He added, “It is most heartbreaking that after I went to the slums to fish out some poor girls, took them to school and looked for scholarships. Three of them, in Form 1, are already pregnant during this short period of two months.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu