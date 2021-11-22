Gov’t to Enhance Prisons Security by Installing CCTV Cameras, Biometric Systems

Kenya’s correctional facilities could soon be undergoing major changes following the recent and highly publicised ‘Prison Break’ by three dangerous terror suspects.

Apart from appointing a new boss, the government is keen on enhancing security in the Prisons by installing CCTV surveillance cameras, introducing biometrics systems and utilising technology to deal with current hurdles.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and ICT CS Joe Mucheru on Thursday toured Kamiti Prison to audit the facility’s security structure.

Read: President Kenyatta Fires Prisons Boss After Terror Convicts Escaped From Kamiti

“This has been a wake up call for the government, which has started reassessing security within the prisons,” said Matiang’i.

The changes comes after a series of meetings by top government officials after the three suspected terrorists broke their way out of the maximum security prison.

While addressing the media, Matiang’i said the government would use technology to address some of the current security challenges in prisons.

Read Also: Matiang’i Blames Escape of Three Terror Convicts on Incompetence as Seven Kamiti Warders Arrested

Installation of CCTV cameras is expected to eradicate the smuggling of drugs and contraband into the facilities. It is believed that some prisoners use mobile phones and sim cards sneaked into the cells to organise and commit crimes even while incarcerated.

The CCTV cameras are expected to be installed in all the prisons and individual cells. Matiang’i said the surveillance would then be carried out and controlled from the prisons and with backup from Magereza.

Apart from the CCTV cameras, a biometric system will also be installed at the facilities to help in managing staff members. This will help in monitoring movement in and out of the institution, and identify those accessing the correctional facilities.

