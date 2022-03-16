Gov’t Suspends Crackdown on PSVs

The Government has suspended the crackdown on all non-compliant Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). This was after matatu operators called for a strike that was to start today, March 16, 2022.

Through a statement, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the decision was arrived at following consultations with stakeholders at the public sector and government agencies.

“Following a stakeholders’ meeting with the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) led by their Chairman. Mr Edwin Mukabana and hosted by the Deputy Inspector General, Mr. Edward Mbugua and attended by the Director General NTSA Mr. George Njau, the following was agreed,

That the public transport strike that was scheduled to commence today 16- March 2022 is hereby suspended.

The ongoing multi-agency crack down on non-compliant public transport vehicles has been suspended.

It was further agreed that the federation of public transport will be represented in future multi-agency operations.” the statement reads.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...