Gov’t Stops Importation Of Maize Over Aflatoxin

The government has with immediate effect stopped the importation of maize from Uganda and Tanzania over high levels of aflatoxin.

Through a letter dated March 5, 2020, signed by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) acting director-general, Kello Harsana, it was revealed that the maize imported from the aforementioned countries contained high levels of mycotoxins which are consistently beyond the limits of 10 parts per billion (ppb).

“We wish to bring to your attention that AFA has stopped any further imports of maize into Kenya with immediate effect. The republic of Kenya is however committed to facilitating safe trade with her trading partners and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to address the concern,” Harsana said.

The letter was copied to Agricurure CS Peter Munyas stating that the authority has been conducting surveillance on the safety of food imports.

In a different account of events in November 2019, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KeBS) banned the sale and manufacture of five maize flour brands over high aflatoxin levels.

In a statement, KeBS asked Dola, 210, Jembe, Starehe and Kifaru maize flour manufacturers to withdraw the product from the market over high aflatoxin levels.

“The respective permits have been suspended and the manufacturers instructed to discontinue manufacturing or offering for sale the affected maize meal products.

“Additionally, the manufacturers are required to recall all the substandard maize meal products from the market and institute corrective actions,” the statement read in part.

KEBS also urged supermarkets countrywide to pull the said products off their shelves.

