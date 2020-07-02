Gov’t Slashes Park Entry And Film Making Fee By Half

The government has reduced park entry fee by 50 per cent effective July 1.

Speaking on Thursday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala cited the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy as the main reason for the review of the prices.

The CS said the changes apply to all local and international tourists visiting game parks and reserves in the country managed by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) for a period of one year.

Due to the adverse effects of #covid19 to the tourism and wildlife sector. We have reduced entry fees to all @kwskenya game parks & reserves to 50%. This will apply for all categories of tourists (local, residents & international), effective July 1, 2020 for one year. #wildlifeke pic.twitter.com/NJ6tvAmQkR — Najib Balala (@tunajibu) July 2, 2020

At the same time, the government announced a 50 per cent discount on filming fees for both local and international producers filming in the parks and reserves.

“This is to encourage all filmmakers to profile Kenya as a magical destination, ” said Balala.

Balala also announced a 1-year moratorium for free rent for all lodges in Kenya Wildlife Parks.

We have also given a one-year moratorium to lodge owners in all @kwskenya parks and reserves, starting July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. #magicalkenya #wildlifeke pic.twitter.com/0fDuT6Ipdb — Najib Balala (@tunajibu) July 2, 2020

The tourism industry is one of the sectors worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic following strict measures that the government imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Most hotels in the country suspended or scaled-down operations as the number of visitors declined.

