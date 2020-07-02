in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Gov’t Slashes Park Entry And Film Making Fee By Half

Nairobi National park [Photo/Courtesy]

The government has reduced park entry fee by 50 per cent effective July 1.

Speaking on Thursday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala cited the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy as the main reason for the review of the prices.

The CS said the changes apply to all local and international tourists visiting game parks and reserves in the country managed by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) for a period of one year.

At the same time, the government announced a 50 per cent discount on filming fees for both local and international producers filming in the parks and reserves.

“This is to encourage all filmmakers to profile Kenya as a magical destination, ” said Balala.

Balala also announced a 1-year moratorium for free rent for all lodges in Kenya Wildlife Parks.

The tourism industry is one of the sectors worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic following strict measures that the government imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Most hotels in the country suspended or scaled-down operations as the number of visitors declined.

 

Written by Wycliffe

