Gov’t Side Announces Resumption of Bipartisan Talks on Tuesday

Kenya Kwanza has invited Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party for a meeting on Tuesday, July 4.

The government side that is led by Tharaka MP George Murugara wants the bipartisan talks to resume.

Mr Murugara on Tuesday said talks on the recruitment of IEBC commissioners will be on the agenda. He, however, noted that should the opposition side fail to show up for the meeting, then the selection panel will proceed with the recruitment of commissioners.

“The country cannot be held at ransom in regards to the reconstitution of IEBC,” Murugara said.

“We will invite Azimio for a meeting on Tuesday, I will be communicating to my co-chair Otiende Amollo.”

Co-chair Otiende Amollo in May announced the suspension of bipartisan talks on grounds that the government side did not respond to the issues raised by the opposition after its Parliamentary Group meeting.

“We also note that you have not responded to the additional matters raised in the resolutions of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition parliamentary group Meeting forwarded to you,” said the Rarieda MP.

He added: “In the circumstances, it is our considered opinion that the appropriate action is to adjourn the talks sine die, in accordance with Clause 36 of the Framework Agreement, which we hereby invoke.”

