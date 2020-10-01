Gov’t Set To Recruit 5,000 Police Constables, 150 Cadets

The National Police Service Commission has announced plans to recruit 5,000 constables and 150 cadets as part of the government efforts to address the issue of police-citizen ratio in the country.

In a statement shared on social media on Thursday, the commission said the request to recruit more officers had been made by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

“The National Police Service Commission has approved a request by IG NPS to recruit 5000 Police Constables & 150 Professional Cadet Police Officers, ” the commission stated.

The approval was granted during a full commission meeting attended by all commissioners, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Following the declaration, the commission is expected to publish dates for the recruitment exercise before interested candidates can apply.

Usually, the requirements for recruitment in the Kenya Police Service are as follows:

An applicant shall be a person who:

1. Is a citizen of Kenya

2. Holds a Kenya National Identity Card

3. Possess a minimum qualification of ‘D+’( Plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination with a ‘D+’ (Plus) in either English or Kiswahili languages;

4. Be aged between 18 and 28 years for holders of KCSE Examination Certificate or its equivalent, and up to 30 years for a diploma and degree holders

5. Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.

6. Is physical, mentally and medically fit

7. Has no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

8. Female candidates must not be pregnant at recruitment and during the entire training period.

9. Be of good character.

