Gov’t Seeking Funds to Revive Digital Literacy Program

The government is attempting to resuscitate the digital learning project that was launched in 2013. The Cabinet Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru is now seeking funding towards the project that would see millions of primary school pupils receive tablets.
Mucheru spoke at the Global Summit in London this week, seeking international support for provision of the tablets, teacher training and infrastructure.
“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to supply laptops to all students so they can have equal access to good education regardless of their social background,” he said
The event is co-chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The Jubilee government in 2013 pledged to issue laptops to all pupils joining Class one to prepare them for the digital economy.
The government soon opted for tablets as a more affordable option and managed to issue out1,168,789 devices valued at Sh32 billion in 21,637 schools