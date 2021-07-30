Gov’t Seeking Funds to Revive Digital Literacy Program

The government is attempting to resuscitate the digital learning project that was launched in 2013. The Cabinet Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru is now seeking funding towards the project that would see millions of primary school pupils receive tablets.

Mucheru spoke at the Global Summit in London this week, seeking international support for provision of the tablets, teacher training and infrastructure.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to supply laptops to all students so they can have equal access to good education regardless of their social background,” he said

The event is co-chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Jubilee government in 2013 pledged to issue laptops to all pupils joining Class one to prepare them for the digital economy.

Read: Gov’t Budgets Sh64 billion for Implementation of Digital Literacy Programme

The government soon opted for tablets as a more affordable option and managed to issue out1,168,789 devices valued at Sh32 billion in 21,637 schools

After 330,000 teachers were trained on ICT integration, the project hit a snag due to financial constraints. Speaking at the event, Mr. Mucheru said that access to education in rural and urban areas requires funding if all major interventions are to be realized. We need more funding to increase the budget to enable every student to have access to a device,” said the CS. According to Mr. Mucheru, Kenya’s new competency program requires technology knowledge from a young age. The CS cited constraints in budgetary allocations, poor infrastructure and lack of internet connectivity among the challenges that had stalled the project. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu