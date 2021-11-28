Gov’t Says No Plans to Ban Entry Into Kenya Over New COVID Variant As Positivity Rate Drops To 0.5%

Kenya has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 from a sample size of 2,463 tested in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s positivity rate stands at 0.5 per cent, a drop from 1.0 per cent recorded on Saturday.

From the new cases, nine are Kenyans while two are foreigners.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,951 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,827,102.

At the same time, 15 patients have recovered from the disease with eight from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while seven are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,131 of whom 200,372 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,759 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Today there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,333.

As of November 27th, 2021, a total of 6,939,559 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 4,282,386 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,657,173.

Regarding the new Omicron COVID-19 variant reported in Southern Africa, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said there are currently no plans to ban people traveling from countries affected from entering Kenya.

Speaking in Kisii, the PS said the government has intensified surveillance at the entry points to the country and all persons will be screened and show proof that they have been vaccinated.

She urged Kenyans to continue observing COVID-19 protocols to remain safe.

Mochache assured Kenyans that if the cases remain low the country will remain open to allow economic recovery, especially in this festive season when the tourism industry is expected to pick up.

“We cannot continue with an economic depression because of COVID-19. Families must continue to interact and people must continue to move,” stated the PS.

She added: “What is important is the adherence to the protocols, making sure that the basics of washing hands, wearing masks and keeping social distance are maintained.”

