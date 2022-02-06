Gov’t Reveals When Kazi Mtaani Phase 3 Is Expected To Begin

The government has broken its silence over the delayed resumption of the Kazi Mtaani Phase three programme.

In the latest update, Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga indicated the exercise is expected to kick off on March 1.

He said the government is still waiting for the National Assembly to pass its Supplementary Budget before the programme resumes.

“To all Kazi Mtaani youths, supplementary budget was tabled in parliament last week, there are a few procedural issues to deal with but there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” the PS said in a tweet on Saturday night.

“I can’t tell exactly how long it will take but +/- 2 weeks so realistically, let’s aim for 1st March.”

Hinga had earlier stated that the National Treasury had allocated Sh10 billion for the programme as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October last year.

A total of 1,158,893 youths applied for the jobs. Out of these, 179,000 were from Nairobi, 78,000 were from Kiambu and 60,000 from Nakuru.

Elgeyo Marakwet recorded the lowest with 8,036, Lamu 8,105 and Samburu 9,679.

The Kazi Mtaani initiative was launched in April 2020, to cushion the youth living in informal settlements from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third phase of the program is expected to cover at least 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties.

Successful applicants will be deployed to assist the government in the fight against malaria besides the usual street cleaning activities.

They will also be equipped with basic skills on masonry and carpentry, skills on setting up businesses, prevention of HIV/Aids as well as mental health.

