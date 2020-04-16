Gov’t Ordered To Pay Marble Arch Hotel Owner Ksh859 Million For Demolished Spring Valley Home

In 2017, Mr Maina was awarded Ksh711 million but the payment was delayed, forcing him to move to court to seek speedy compensation, including interest.

Read: Court Blocks Governor Sonko From Demolishing Marble Arch Hotel

In state’s defence, Paul Maringa, the Principal Secretary for Infrastructure, said Mr Maina’s property sat on land that was part of a road reserve, and that there was a pending appeal against the award.

“It is a known principle of law that an appeal of a judgment by the unsuccessful litigant does not prevent the successful party executing the judgment immediately. Ideally, the unsuccessful party should apply for a stay of execution after judgment is delivered from the court issuing the decree and if unsuccessful from the court to which the appeal is preferred,” said Justice Mativo.

The home was built in 2007 at a cost of Ksh299 million, according to Mr Maina. He however had not occupied the palatial home before it was demolished.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu