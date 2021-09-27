Gov’t Opens New Police Station in Kianjokoma Following Deaths of Two Brothers

A new police station has been opened in Kianjokoma, Embu County. This comes weeks after the alleged murder of two brothers in the hands of police officers.

The station was opened on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with Embu North Sub-county Police commander Abdullahi Aden in attendance.

The station also received new officers and a police vehicle aimed to facilitate movement and address issues affecting the people in the area.

Isaac Mugoya will serve as the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and will be deputized by Elisha Mwaniki.

The deaths of the two Kianjokoma brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga 22, and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga 19 were ones that shocked the nation. They were arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 regulations before later being found dead at Embu mortuary.

Their perceived murders spiked nationwide outrage with netizens calling for justice to the families as well as the arrests of the perpetrators.

A probe was quickly launched into the incident and the officers involved were arrested, charged with murder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji further directed the Inspector general of police Hilary Mutyambai to suspend former Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya.

Ngaruiya had earlier denied the involvement of the police in the unfortunate incident and claimed that the two had died after jumping off a moving vehicle.

“I also direct further investigations be carried out in the role of the OCPD and the OCS, and recommend that they be suspended from duty,” Haji said in a letter to the IG.

The six officers arrested in connection to the same are PC Lilian Cherono, PC Martin Wanyama, Cpl Benson Mputhia PC Nicholas Sang, PC James Mwaniki and Cpl Consolota Kariuki.

