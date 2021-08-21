Gov’t to Conduct Nationwide Assessment of Form One Reporting Starting Monday

Officials from the Ministry of Education will from this Monday do a nationwide inspection of form one learners who are yet to report to secondary school.

Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha will lead the exercise which will be conducted with the help of the Ministry of interior and the National government

According to the Director for Secondary Education, Mr. Paul Kibet, a majority of the 48 counties had recorded impressive figures of form one learners reporting in the last two weeks.

The government announced that this year there was 100 percent transition of all learners who had sat for KCPE in 2020.

Mr. Kibet said that the Ministry will take the report to sensitize Kenyans on form one reporting trends nationally, and inform them of the government’s commitment to ensure all eligible learners are enrolled in the nearest day secondary schools.

He added that day secondary schools were free for all learners and as such, students from poor backgrounds should access secondary school education without being a burden to their parents.

Mr. Kibet said that the Ministry Officials would collaborate with National Government Administration Officers to check that all learners had reported to their designated schools as advised.

The constitution and the Basic Education Act provides free and compulsory education for all children regardless of status, gender, background and any other societal issue that might affect access to education.

The government is therefore mandated to provide learners with access to free education starting from pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

