Gov’t Nabs Counterfeit Masks at Namanga Border, Kajiado County

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has today raided and nabbed 291 cartons counterfeit face masks in Namanga town, Kajiado County.

The agency is in the process of identifying and investigating the deals for further arrests and prosecution.

According to Hussein Abdi, Namanga Border Post Inspector, Anti-Counterfeit Agency, the number of fake masks in the market have increased, as criminals look to make a killing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The increased demand for these products poses an opportunity for criminals to capitalize on this vulnerability by selling fake face masks. We have nabbed these counterfeit products as part of our commitment to ensure that people do not take advantage of this Covid-19 pandemic to produce and sell contraband items. What they are doing poses a threat to the health and safety of Kenyans. We urge all Kenyans to be vigilant as they purchase face masks across the country,” said Mr Abdi.

The raid comes at a time when the country has many Kenyans shopping for items to keep their families safe following the presidential directive and the ministry of health officials.

On his part, Elema Halake, Executive Director, Anti-Counterfeit Agency noted: “We are working closely with our law enforcement agencies to nab even more culprits as will not condone such illegal activity in our quest to make Kenya a counterfeit-free country. We are monitoring various places closely to shield Kenyans from purchasing fake masks and sanitizers as Kenyans work to flatten the curve by preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Kenya has now two textile companies producing masks, Kicotec in Kitui producing 30,000 masks daily and Rivatex in Eldoret produces 15,000 masks a day.

