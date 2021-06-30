Gov’t Lost Ksh1.8 Billion To Ghost Students – Auditor General

The government lost at least Ksh1.8 billion to ghost students in secondary schools in the financial year 2019/2020, the auditor general Nancy Gathungu has revealed.

According to Gathungu, the loss was as a result of erroneous computations of July and September, 2019 disbursements, inflation of enrolment numbers in January, 2020 and double payments to some schools.

The auditor general revealed that 2,610 public secondary schools received the irregular payment of subsidies.

Worse still, at least Ksh26.8 million was sent to schools whose existence was in doubt.

At least five of the schools did not have statutory and legal documents such as registration certificates, Teachers Service Commission appointment letters for the Principals and Boards of Management minutes approving opening of bank accounts.

“In the circumstances, it is not possible to confirm the accuracy and validity of the reported subsidies of Ksh58,778,993,798 for the year ended 30 June, 2020,” the auditor said.

The schools also lacked crucial documentation for the State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education annual guidelines on disbursement of Free Day Secondary Education Funds (FDSE).

