Gov’t Lifts Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks

The government has lifted the mandatory wearing of facemasks in public places, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Addressing the nation, the CS further reiterated that this does not mean Covid-19 the measures put in place to safeguard the country have been relaxed while urging netizens to continue washing their hands with soap and using sanitizers at all times.

Kagwe further stated that masks should be worn in indoor events that are organized to full capacity. On temperature screening in supermarkets and other public places, the CS said the screening can be stopped.

Notably, in-person meetings can resume to full capacity with churches and other events allowed to resume normal programming.

Quarantine and mandatory isolation requirements have also been halted with the government calling on people to exercise individual responsibility by getting fully vaccinated against the virus.

“All Kenyans to continue to adhere to social measures, ensure frequent handwashing, sanitizing and exercise personal responsibility,” he said.

